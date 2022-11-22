The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Cut by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,818 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in Walt Disney by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,223,000 after buying an additional 2,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Walt Disney by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $511,687,000 after buying an additional 1,942,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 48,716.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,318,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $96.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $175.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

