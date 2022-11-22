Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Cap of $223.25 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $223.25 million and $9.43 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00074465 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00057672 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001487 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000402 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009884 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022942 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001507 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005274 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000123 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
