Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Rating Reiterated by Fundamental Research

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Fundamental Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$9.96 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Timbercreek Financial stock traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 68,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,262. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.75, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a current ratio of 147.46. Timbercreek Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$7.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.79. The stock has a market cap of C$648.29 million and a P/E ratio of 14.79.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

