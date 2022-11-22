TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Barclays

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $76.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.42.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $79.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.54. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after buying an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,794,000 after buying an additional 4,756,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after buying an additional 4,324,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TJX Companies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081,241 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

