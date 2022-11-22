Todd A. Suko Sells 11,174 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $16,425.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,191 shares in the company, valued at $550,060.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
RealReal Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,033,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,214. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REAL shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of RealReal to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $3.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.68.
About RealReal
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
