Todd A. Suko Sells 11,174 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $16,425.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,191 shares in the company, valued at $550,060.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RealReal Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,033,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,214. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REAL shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of RealReal to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $3.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

About RealReal

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 119.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 374,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 204,170 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 9.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 381,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 31,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 59.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,297,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 1,235,638 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 5.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 714,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 38,796 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

