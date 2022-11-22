TomoChain (TOMO) Trading Down 5.6% This Week

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $27.14 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TomoChain has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,406,262 coins. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

