Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

TNXP stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 3,760,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 764,518 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 300,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 205,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

