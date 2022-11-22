TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.18.

Several brokerages have commented on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

TPI Composites Stock Down 5.1 %

TPI Composites stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 66.10% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $459.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPI Composites

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1,561.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

