Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $190.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Travelers Companies traded as high as $188.38 and last traded at $188.17, with a volume of 6378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.55.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,267,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,461 shares of company stock worth $8,957,674 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,351,699,000 after purchasing an additional 61,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after acquiring an additional 160,389 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after acquiring an additional 370,993 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after acquiring an additional 460,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,195,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,535,000 after acquiring an additional 73,104 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.93.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.