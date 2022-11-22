Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $190.00 at Morgan Stanley

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.18. 7,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,171. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,674 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

