Trikon Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Trikon Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 462,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,410,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 73.6% of Trikon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Trikon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,063,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,233,000 after buying an additional 497,510 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,398,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,590,000 after buying an additional 916,935 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,026,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,537,000 after buying an additional 2,208,672 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,562,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,175,000 after buying an additional 139,418 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,227,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.70. The company had a trading volume of 124,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,962. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $70.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.36.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

