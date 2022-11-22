Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,032,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,457 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $48,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,746.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.43. 81,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,831,913. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.97.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.