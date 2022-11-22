Truist Financial Increases Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $21.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.27% from the company’s current price.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.47. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 88.14% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,064,459.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,643,181.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $1,064,459.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,643,181.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,709 shares of company stock worth $4,522,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,336.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

