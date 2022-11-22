Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells $241,640.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $241,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,261,234.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $176,640.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $215,760.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $245,520.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $262,280.00.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.56. 734,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,685. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.65 and a beta of 1.79. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.77 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average of $61.82.

TRUP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Trupanion to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trupanion to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter worth approximately $103,817,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 576,020 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $22,280,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,445,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

