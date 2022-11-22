Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $817.66 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $817.66 million and approximately $115.11 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00012351 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.96 or 0.01619620 BTC.
- WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00036926 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00045611 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000527 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.63 or 0.01668132 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001489 BTC.
About Trust Wallet Token
Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is a token. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com.
