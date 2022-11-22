TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

TTEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on TTEC to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their target price on TTEC to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

NASDAQ TTEC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.10. The company had a trading volume of 233,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,611. TTEC has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,701,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

