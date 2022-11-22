Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 54,450 shares during the period. Encore Capital Group accounts for 2.5% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned 4.65% of Encore Capital Group worth $64,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 11,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period.

ECPG stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $49.50. 1,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,075. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECPG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

