Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,300 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,932,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner comprises 3.8% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned 1.24% of BorgWarner worth $97,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 320.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Shares of BWA stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $42.17. 15,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,555. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.84.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

