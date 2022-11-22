Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Sells 38,400 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the period. Prestige Consumer Healthcare accounts for approximately 0.1% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $81,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 272.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

NYSE:PBH traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,921. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $63.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

