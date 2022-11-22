Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,521,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86,200 shares during the period. Berry Global Group comprises 13.8% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.82% of Berry Global Group worth $356,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,476 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,840,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,629,000 after acquiring an additional 375,095 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,882,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,120,000 after acquiring an additional 353,100 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $19,082,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,975.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,094,000 after acquiring an additional 332,617 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BERY traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $55.41. 8,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.53. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

