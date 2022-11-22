Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Sold by Franchise Capital Ltd

Franchise Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 641,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,188,828 shares during the period. Tuya makes up 0.6% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings in Tuya were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tuya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 3,190.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 19,782 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 37,525 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tuya alerts:

Tuya Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TUYA traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,219. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of -0.32. Tuya Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.56 and a current ratio of 13.15.

Tuya Profile

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tuya had a negative net margin of 72.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.