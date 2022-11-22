Tweedy Browne Co LLC Cuts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the period. Unilever makes up about 0.9% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $21,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Unilever by 667.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 5,923.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.91. 46,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,145. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

