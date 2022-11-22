Tweedy Browne Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,681 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 157,365 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 452,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,327 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.11. 394,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,549,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $164.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.31.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

