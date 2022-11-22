Tweedy Browne Co LLC Has $63.94 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,632,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405,420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 2.6% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $63,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.03. The stock had a trading volume of 232,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,434,668. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.03.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
