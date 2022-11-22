Tweedy Browne Co LLC Reduces Stock Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,170,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWLI stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $207.00. 66 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,194. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.94 and a 12-month high of $235.11. The company has a market capitalization of $753.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.81.

National Western Life Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Western Life Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

