Tweedy Browne Co LLC Takes $41.65 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 183,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,652,000. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned about 0.07% of FedEx at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.16.

NYSE FDX traded up $2.80 on Tuesday, reaching $176.44. 50,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,073. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.22. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.97%.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

