U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY) Trading 0.3% Higher

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.22 and last traded at $29.22. 6,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 10,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.30% of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.