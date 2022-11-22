U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading Up 3.7%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $13.26. Approximately 3,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 744,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLCA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Silica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,271 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,239 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,148 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.
