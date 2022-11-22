Ultra Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $60.40 million and $772,453.15 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001229 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,177.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.81 or 0.00666392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00236094 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00056559 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00057234 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000701 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19196406 USD and is down -4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $705,982.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

