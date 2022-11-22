Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.97-$0.97 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.16 billion-$6.16 billion.

Unicharm Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UNICY opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. Unicharm has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Unicharm alerts:

About Unicharm

(Get Rating)

See Also

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and baby wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.