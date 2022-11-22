Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) versus Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Unico American has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trean Insurance Group has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Unico American shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.4% of Unico American shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unico American 0 0 0 0 N/A Trean Insurance Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Unico American and Trean Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Trean Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 270.72%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than Unico American.

Profitability

This table compares Unico American and Trean Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unico American -40.57% -40.49% -8.69% Trean Insurance Group 9.67% 5.17% 1.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unico American and Trean Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unico American $34.63 million 0.18 -$5.67 million ($1.95) -0.60 Trean Insurance Group $217.69 million 0.62 $19.33 million $0.52 5.06

Trean Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Unico American. Unico American is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trean Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats Unico American on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unico American

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. Its commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. The company also offers commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insured's premises or arising out of its operation; and writes policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, it provides group dental, vision, and life insurance policies. Unico American Corporation markets its insurance products primarily through a network of independent brokers and agents. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through program partners and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

