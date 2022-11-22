Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives $46.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $48.69 on Thursday. Unilever has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $54.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 19.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.9% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 21.8% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $3,376,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.6% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 173,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

