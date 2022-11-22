Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives $221.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock opened at $212.27 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.