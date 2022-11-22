Uniswap (UNI) Reaches Market Cap of $3.99 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 21st. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and approximately $141.79 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $5.23 or 0.00032993 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00389423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00024703 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001617 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00017491 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000878 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.35759956 USD and is down -7.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 545 active market(s) with $102,983,744.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

