United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 6,367 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $18,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in GSK by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,207 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.47) to GBX 1,600 ($18.92) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,608.33.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

