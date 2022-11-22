United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 236,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,760 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $19,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,253,000 after acquiring an additional 51,166 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 209,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IUSG opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.33. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.252 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.