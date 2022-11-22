United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.41% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $26,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IYW stock opened at $77.95 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $118.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.28.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

