United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $21.77 Million Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.11% of Waters worth $21,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Waters by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Waters by 48.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Waters by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WAT opened at $322.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.89. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $375.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.63.

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.