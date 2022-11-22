United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $24.13 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF were worth $24,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDC. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDC stock opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.48. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.66.

