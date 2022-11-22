United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 4.12% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $22,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 61.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 26,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 31,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $82.28.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.