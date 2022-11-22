United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,799 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $27,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040,638 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,799,000 after purchasing an additional 826,985 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,240,000 after buying an additional 535,415 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,236,000 after buying an additional 361,610 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.10.

