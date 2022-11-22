United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,209 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $21,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,992,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,093 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Shares of KO opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.28. The stock has a market cap of $268.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

