United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,159 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.3% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

Stryker Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SYK opened at $224.65 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.61.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

