United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 37,898 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,898 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $30,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,967,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,456,000 after buying an additional 2,891,008 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,500 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,623,000 after purchasing an additional 88,508 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,326,000 after purchasing an additional 410,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,455,000 after purchasing an additional 260,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.95. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

