United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.33

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.33 and last traded at $39.17, with a volume of 562637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UCBI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

United Community Banks Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.02.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $226.68 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 37.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Community Banks

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

