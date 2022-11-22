United Malt Group Limited (ASX:UMG) Insider Graham Bradley Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

United Malt Group Limited (ASX:UMG – Get Rating) insider Graham Bradley bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.04 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,600.00 ($30,198.68).
United Malt Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
About United Malt Group
Recommended Stories
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for United Malt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Malt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.