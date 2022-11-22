United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 14.5% of BBR Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BBR Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of United Parcel Service worth $123,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $540,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 38,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.13.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.80. 10,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,399,411. The company has a market capitalization of $157.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.76. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

