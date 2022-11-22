Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Univar Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:UNVR opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 23,010.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,139,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,831,000 after buying an additional 5,117,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 46.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after buying an additional 2,092,395 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 738.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,647,000 after buying an additional 1,758,043 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 106.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,713,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,474,000 after buying an additional 1,397,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 71.4% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

