UNUS SED LEO Price Up 1.3% This Week (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for approximately $3.84 or 0.00024238 BTC on exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.66 billion and approximately $2.46 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00391885 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001233 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00017491 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.4769823 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,757,476.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.