Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,354 shares during the quarter. Urban Edge Properties comprises 1.2% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. LDR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Urban Edge Properties worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 26,083.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of UE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,489. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.20). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.